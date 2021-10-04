RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're not recruiting, NNPC alerts Nigerians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) says it is not recruiting and urged the general public to disregard information circulating on social media saying that the corporation was recruiting.

Mele Kolo Kyari, the 19th Group Managing Director of the National Oil Company - NNPC (Twitter/NNPCGroup)
The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad, in Abuja, on Sunday.

“This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels, including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com).

” Once again the NNPC is not recruiting,” he said.

