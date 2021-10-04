The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad, in Abuja, on Sunday.
We're not recruiting, NNPC alerts Nigerians
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) says it is not recruiting and urged the general public to disregard information circulating on social media saying that the corporation was recruiting.
“This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.
“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels, including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com).
” Once again the NNPC is not recruiting,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng