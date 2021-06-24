We're not recruiting - FRSC cautions job seekers

Kazeem said the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

He said the attention of the FRSC had been drawn to an online publication misinforming the public about the release of a shortlisted names for recruitment.

“This is to let the public know that the corps is presently not recruiting neither is there any shortlisted candidates list published on any platform whatsoever.

“Our recruitment processes have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms.

“This includes our website: www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM,’’ he said.