We're not owing civil servants December salary - FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government, however, said civil servants will receive their wage award as soon as possible.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

In the past week, the social media space has been awash with reports claiming that federal workers were being owed December salaries, with the government coming in for criticisms from concerned citizens and opposition parties.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its Spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration for failing to fulfil its salary obligation to civil servants.

Describing the development as “insensitive and unacceptable,” Ologunagba alleged that Tinubu's administration had turned the country into a “huge internally displaced persons camp with millions of Nigerians becoming beggars and observing the period in hunger, anguish and misery”.

“It is obvious that the non-payment of the December salary critically needed by the workers, including our gallant security operatives at this period, is consistent with the atrocious character of the APC administration to weaponise poverty and further suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism,” the statement partly read.

The PDP also noted that the situation is a “heartless act by the anti-people APC administration”, which it said “never happened in the 16 years of the PDP in government”.

However, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation debunked the claims, disclosing that federal civil servants have been paid up to date.

It also stated that efforts were ongoing to ensure that civil servants receive their wage awards as soon as possible.

This was according to the Spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General, Bawa Mokwa, in an interview with The Punch on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

“The salaries have been paid. People have started getting their salaries from last week Friday. Most people got it day before yesterday. Check with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Confirm with them; salaries have been paid,” Bawa said.

“The wage award will come after the salaries," the Spokesman said regarding the issue of the wage award.

While corroborating the government, a top civil servant in a Federal Government ministry told the paper, “Yes, salaries have been paid. I received mine on Friday, but the wage award was not included.”

Delays in the payment of civil servants' salaries are gradually becoming a common occurrence under the Tinubu government.

For instance, some civil servants did not receive their November 2023 salaries until the first week of December 2023, a rare development for which the President was severely criticised.

