ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're not left out of student loan scheme, UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion

Nurudeen Shotayo

UNIZIK said it submitted a list of students who applied for student loans to NELFUND on August 14, adding that they're being processed for approval.

We're not left out of student loan scheme - UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion [Facebook/UNIZIK Gists]
We're not left out of student loan scheme - UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion [Facebook/UNIZIK Gists]

Recommended articles

The Special Adviser to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, disclosed this during an interview in Awka on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The institution revealed that about 556 of its students applied for the loan, adding that their applications were submitted to NELFUND on August 14 for processing.

According to Ojukwu, 304 students out of the 556 that applied were granted approval by NELFUND on August 16, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the Student Affairs Unit of the institution has also commenced scrutinising the list of applicants.

This development comes on the heels of a claim by the South-East caucus of the National Assembly, which raised concerns over the absence of beneficiaries from South-East tertiary institutions in the ongoing disbursement of student loans by NELFUND.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Akintunde Sawyer
Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Akintunde Sawyer Pulse Nigeria

The loans, targeted at supporting economically deprived students across Nigeria, have so far amounted to N2bn benefiting 27,667 students from 19 institutions nationwide.

However, it was observed that none of the beneficiary institutions are located in the South-East, giving rise to speculations of alleged marginalisation of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

But UNIZIK insisted in its reaction that it was not left out on the NELFUND largesse as being speculated.

ALSO READ: Ex-lawmaker repays ₦3.2m loan taken over 4 decades ago

“This is to inform the general public that UNIZIK is not left out on the NELFUND as it is being speculated.

“The true position is that 556 students applied, while 304 students were approved by NELFUND on August 16, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The student affairs unit of the university is currently going through the list to confirm the applicants as bona fide students before disbursement by NELFUND,” Ojukwu told Punch.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're not left out of student loan scheme, UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion

We're not left out of student loan scheme, UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion

Nigerian students in Benin Republic beg Tinubu for help after certificates ban

Nigerian students in Benin Republic beg Tinubu for help after certificates ban

Brace up Nigerians, thunderstorms, rains in major cities for 3 days from Friday

Brace up Nigerians, thunderstorms, rains in major cities for 3 days from Friday

Osun will distribute our generated electricity to neighbouring states - Adeleke

Osun will distribute our generated electricity to neighbouring states - Adeleke

Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Former PPRO in Lagos State, ACP Chike Oti on sick bed diagnosed with kidney failure [NAN]

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant