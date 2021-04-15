RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're not giving up hope on rescuing the remaining Chibok girls- Presidency

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency has reassured parents and concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

Chibok girls still on our minds, Presidency says.

ece-auto-gen

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, gave the reassurance in a statement to mark the

Recommended articles

7th anniversary of the abduction of the Chibok girls.

He also gave assurances that the ”release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

”No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course”.

According to the presidential aide, the recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and can happen anytime soon.

Shehu asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Zamfara Governor’s wife secures employment for 20 members of Miyetti Allah

United States launches $3million food security challenge in Nigeria

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

2021 UTME: JAMB says candidates no longer need e-mail address for registration