We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Ishola stated this on Wednesday while meeting with Operation Officers of different banks in Lagos state.

He said that one of the major reasons for the meeting was to know what they were planning in terms of security for the yuletide seasons.

However, the CP said the command would still carry out its duties in deploying officers to all places, stressing that knowing the plans of the banks, would help to secure their facilities better.

Ishola also told the bankers to profile the police officers attached to their banks, with a view to ascertaining if the said officers were properly documented for their banks.

He said that many people allegedly put on Mobile Police uniforms, without the bankers knowing if they were genuine police officers.

“How do you get your mobile policemen? The source of your mobile police officer determines the service you receive.

“We parade our men every day before sending them out to work.

“I can’t give a gun to a drunkard, a man who has not slept well or a man having a problem with his wife. A well-documented officer cannot leave his duty post,” he said

Meanwhile, he said he had directed all commanders in charge of providing security for banks, to ensure that henceforth, a list of officers posted to banks daily gets to his table.

The commissioner called on the banks to look into the issue of tracing funds leaving people’s accounts by fraudulent means, stressing that the police had been receiving many complaints in that regard.

Ishola also urged the bankers to always have free minds and good relationships with the police, particularly, when invited for fact-finding on an issue.

“We don’t treat bankers representing their organisations as criminals.

“We only invite them for fact-finding.

“There should be no problem in dealing with us. If any problem, call me or other officers you know.

“I am a Commissioner of Police in Lagos state who has come to work. I can only perform when you bankers support the command,” he said.

Earlier, some of the bankers told the CP their challenges, which included the deployment of mobile police officers who come late to work and leave duty anytime.

They also alleged that colleagues representing their banks had been detained in transaction matters and police expected that such persons’ bail should be secured by the banks.

The bankers also requested the CP to check the issue of cybercrime, which they said, had removed huge amounts of money from their banks.

