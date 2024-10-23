ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that many people allegedly put on Mobile Police uniforms, without the bankers knowing if they were genuine police officers.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Olanrewaju Ishola
Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Olanrewaju Ishola

Recommended articles

Ishola stated this on Wednesday while meeting with Operation Officers of different banks in Lagos state.

He said that one of the major reasons for the meeting was to know what they were planning in terms of security for the yuletide seasons.

However, the CP said the command would still carry out its duties in deploying officers to all places, stressing that knowing the plans of the banks, would help to secure their facilities better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishola also told the bankers to profile the police officers attached to their banks, with a view to ascertaining if the said officers were properly documented for their banks.

He said that many people allegedly put on Mobile Police uniforms, without the bankers knowing if they were genuine police officers.

“How do you get your mobile policemen? The source of your mobile police officer determines the service you receive.

“We parade our men every day before sending them out to work.

“I can’t give a gun to a drunkard, a man who has not slept well or a man having a problem with his wife. A well-documented officer cannot leave his duty post,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, he said he had directed all commanders in charge of providing security for banks, to ensure that henceforth, a list of officers posted to banks daily gets to his table.

The commissioner called on the banks to look into the issue of tracing funds leaving people’s accounts by fraudulent means, stressing that the police had been receiving many complaints in that regard.

Ishola also urged the bankers to always have free minds and good relationships with the police, particularly, when invited for fact-finding on an issue.

“We don’t treat bankers representing their organisations as criminals.

“We only invite them for fact-finding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There should be no problem in dealing with us. If any problem, call me or other officers you know.

“I am a Commissioner of Police in Lagos state who has come to work. I can only perform when you bankers support the command,” he said.

Earlier, some of the bankers told the CP their challenges, which included the deployment of mobile police officers who come late to work and leave duty anytime.

They also alleged that colleagues representing their banks had been detained in transaction matters and police expected that such persons’ bail should be secured by the banks.

The bankers also requested the CP to check the issue of cybercrime, which they said, had removed huge amounts of money from their banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

They pledged their support for the command, assuring the CP of regular information on security in their respective areas of operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration [ekohotblog]

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration