We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

He said that the appointment was well deserved.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Friday, said that Lagos state was proud to produce the second female Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to him, the uncompromising judge is a good ambassador of Lagos state, particularly the judiciary.

He recalled that Kekere-Ekun had served passionately for over two decades in different judicial capacities before her elevation to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in 2004 and 2013 respectively.

Sanwo-Olu urged her to continue upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and justice, which she had been known for in the discharge of her duties.

The Governor also admonished the new appointee to endeavour to ensure that the judiciary remained the true hope of the common man.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos state, I congratulate our Amazon, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on her appointment as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The emergence of a Lagos indigene, Kekere-Ekun, as the second female CJN is a thing of joy to us, and we are happy to associate with her.

“Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s appointment is well deserved, and going by her antecedents as a seasoned jurist with over 30 years in the bar and bench as a legal practitioner and Justice of the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, she will not disappoint Nigeria,” he said.