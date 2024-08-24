ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor also admonished the new appointee to endeavour to ensure that the judiciary remained the true hope of the common man.

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun [Presidency]
We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun [Presidency]

Recommended articles

He said that the appointment was well deserved.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Friday, said that Lagos state was proud to produce the second female Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to him, the uncompromising judge is a good ambassador of Lagos state, particularly the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that Kekere-Ekun had served passionately for over two decades in different judicial capacities before her elevation to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in 2004 and 2013 respectively.

Sanwo-Olu urged her to continue upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and justice, which she had been known for in the discharge of her duties.

The Governor also admonished the new appointee to endeavour to ensure that the judiciary remained the true hope of the common man.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos state, I congratulate our Amazon, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on her appointment as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The emergence of a Lagos indigene, Kekere-Ekun, as the second female CJN is a thing of joy to us, and we are happy to associate with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s appointment is well deserved, and going by her antecedents as a seasoned jurist with over 30 years in the bar and bench as a legal practitioner and Justice of the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, she will not disappoint Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar was appointed as the first female CJN in Nigeria from July 2012 to November 2014.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

US envoy reacts to alleged plan to establish military base in Nigeria

US envoy reacts to alleged plan to establish military base in Nigeria

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

FG set to meet ASUU on Monday to avert looming strike

FG set to meet ASUU on Monday to avert looming strike

Katsina govt promises to resume payment of monthly allowance to corps members

Katsina govt promises to resume payment of monthly allowance to corps members

20 Unijos medical students kidnapped in Benue regain freedom

20 Unijos medical students kidnapped in Benue regain freedom

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipend due to economic realities

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipends due to economic realities

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Withdraw soldiers from our roads, they‘re harassing us - Igbo women tell FG

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'