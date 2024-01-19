ADVERTISEMENT
We're gathering intelligence on kidnapping gangs operating in FCT - Military

News Agency Of Nigeria

The military said troops are synergising with other security services and stakeholders to investigate and gather more intelligence on kidnapping gangs operating in the FCT.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Baba gave the assurance in the weekly report of the operations of the armed forces on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the armed forces were not unaware of the impact of kidnappings on the families of those affected and also recognised the fear it had created among residents lately.

He said the troops had prioritised areas of kidnapping incidents with increased ground and air surveillance over the areas.

Buba added that technology had also been deployed to detect the hideouts and enclaves of kidnapping gangs and that the tempo of operations had been increased to find, degrade and destroy them.

According to him, while troops probably do not have all the answers as of now, citizens should rest assured that the armed forces are working relentlessly to address the hurtful situation.

“Additionally, troops are synergising with other security services and stakeholders to investigate and gather more intelligence on these kidnapping gangs, particularly around the FCT.

“In the FCT and environs, some of the areas cleared by troops so far include Kawu, Gaba, Deidei, Kubwa Hills, and Ushafa in the FCT, Garam, Jibi, and back of Zuma Rock in Niger State, as well as Gidan Dogo and Kuyeri/Kuyeri Hills in Kaduna State.

“There have also been intensified night patrols in the Mpape, Kubwa, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Keti, Gbaupe, Gbaukuchi, and Airport Road, among others,” he said.

We're gathering intelligence on kidnapping gangs operating in FCT - Military

