Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, quoted the chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu as saying this at an event in Ibadan.

According to Uwajaren, Magu was represented by EFCC Head of Ibadan Zonal office, Mr Friday Ebelo at the event.

He said that the 80 suspects, most of whom are Nigerians, were allegedly involved in the crimes investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

“The massive data collection was part of the collaborative activities between the EFCC and FBI to ensure that criminal elements are exposed and made to pay for their crimes,” he said.

He said that in the course of the year, the Ibadan zonal office arrested 263 suspects for cyber crimes out of which 111 have been convicted.

ALSO READ: Buhari's aide says President can't "gatecrash" G7 meeting he wasn't invited to

He said that apart from landed properties, vehicles, laptops and other valuables forfeited on the order of court, huge sums of money in local and foreign currencies traced to internet fraud were also recovered.