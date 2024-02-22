We're doing our best to mitigate hardship facing masses — Makinde

Makinde said this on Thursday in Iseyin during the inauguration of the newly renovated multi-billion naira Iseyin Central Mosque.

The governor noted that Nigerians were currently witnessing a difficult period in the nation’s history.

He said that his administration had been doing a lot to alleviate the hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Oyo state government was the first state to announce and implement measures to reduce hardship through the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SafER) programme.

“We have been paying wage award; ₦25,000 for workers and ₦15,000 for pensioners, and we have paid for close to six months.

“Only last week, I announced an extension of the wage award for another six months so that we can have the time to conclude the discussion on minimum wage.

“Though there is much to be done, we will continue to do everything within our power to support our people during this hard time,” the governor said.

Makinde used the opportunity to deny a media report credited to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, that state governors had collected ₦30 billion from the federal government to address food insecurity in their respective states.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admonished the nation’s leaders to instil confidence and hope in the citizenry in this trying time rather than playing the blame game.

Makinde commended the facilitator of the mosque renovation, Ahmed Raji, and hailed the religious harmony in the state.

He said the presence of representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the event, was a positive testimony that there was religious harmony in the state.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who was a special guest at the occasion, appreciated Makinde for attending the event.