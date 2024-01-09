ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government had taken serious steps through strategic investments to enhance power supply in order to stimulate economic activities in the state.

Okey Kanu, Abia Commissioner for Information and Culture [Businessday NG]
Okey Kanu, Abia Commissioner for Information and Culture [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, made this known during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, at the Government House, Umuahia.

Kanu said that the government had taken serious steps through strategic investments to enhance power supply in order to stimulate economic activities in the state.

The government is determined to ensure that we get the power sector right, because power is a serious enabler for business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government is making some serious investment in that regard.

“Sometimes, early in the year, government is planning to distribute transformers, particularly to areas that need transformers most,” he added.

Kanu said that this would enable the entire state to join the national grid and enable the residents of the state to enjoy constant power supply. He described power as an enabler which plays a vital role in transforming the economy of the state.

Government is taking very serious steps to get the power infrastructure and situation right,” Kanu stated.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering resolve to execute its Light Up Abia Initiative across the state, adding that the project which had been executed in Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanu said that the government’s Zero Pothole Initiative had been successfully implemented in various parts of the state and added that it had metamorphosed into a policy. He said that the government was determined to build solid road infrastructure and added that the government was executing road projects across the state.

Kanu said that plans were underway to commence the expansion of Owerrinta and Onuimo Roads, adding that due process would be followed by compensating people displaced during the expansion exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Legion advocates for inclusion in FG budget for fallen heroes' welfare

Nigeria Legion advocates for inclusion in FG budget for fallen heroes' welfare

We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

Alia happy to remain Benue governor after Supreme Court victory

Alia happy to remain Benue governor after Supreme Court victory

Court orders EFCC to pay Emefiele ₦100 million over illegal detention

Court orders EFCC to pay Emefiele ₦100 million over illegal detention

Hisbah burns 850 bottles of alcohol to crack down on immorality in Katsina

Hisbah burns 850 bottles of alcohol to crack down on immorality in Katsina

EFCC expects suspended Betta Edu to show up for interrogation on Tuesday

EFCC expects suspended Betta Edu to show up for interrogation on Tuesday

Ex-Buhari minister Umar-Farouq faces EFCC interrogators in ₦37.1bn fraud probe

Ex-Buhari minister Umar-Farouq faces EFCC interrogators in ₦37.1bn fraud probe

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue