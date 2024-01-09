We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, made this known during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, at the Government House, Umuahia.

Kanu said that the government had taken serious steps through strategic investments to enhance power supply in order to stimulate economic activities in the state.

“The government is determined to ensure that we get the power sector right, because power is a serious enabler for business.

“Government is making some serious investment in that regard.

“Sometimes, early in the year, government is planning to distribute transformers, particularly to areas that need transformers most,” he added.

Kanu said that this would enable the entire state to join the national grid and enable the residents of the state to enjoy constant power supply. He described power as an enabler which plays a vital role in transforming the economy of the state.

“Government is taking very serious steps to get the power infrastructure and situation right,” Kanu stated.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering resolve to execute its Light Up Abia Initiative across the state, adding that the project which had been executed in Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

Kanu said that the government’s Zero Pothole Initiative had been successfully implemented in various parts of the state and added that it had metamorphosed into a policy. He said that the government was determined to build solid road infrastructure and added that the government was executing road projects across the state.