The president stated this when he responded to an address by the traditional rulers, led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi during a courtesy visit to the State House.

The president revealed that the federal government would continue to partner with the state governments in equipping the Nigeria Police Force to check cases of insecurity across the country.

He said: “Working with the State governments we intend to beef up the equipping of the police force with advanced technology and equipment that can facilitate the work of the security agencies.”

The president disclosed that he would be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for State Governments requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts,

“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review,” he said.

According to the president, the federal government will continue to do everything necessary to protect the lives of all Nigerians and ensure that every Nigerian in every state is safe, and that all citizens can live in peace and harmony, regardless of ethnicity, religion or region.

“As a government, we remain committed to the ideals of our democracy, particularly entrenching the rule of law and the sanctity of life.

“We will enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquility for all Nigerians wherever they choose to live and also protect our communities from all forms of crimes.

“This is both in our interests as an administration and the interests of the people who voted us into office.

“We need security to deliver on our many programmes to the people. There can be no prosperity if there is no security.

“This is not only a message of hope but a call to action to all of us as we seek ways to secure our country.

“On our part, as the Federal Government, we are ready to deal decisively with anyone that is fomenting this spate of criminal activities by every means necessary.

“We intend to deal severely with those evil Nigerians inciting violence for political ends,” Buhari said.