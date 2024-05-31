Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, made the call during a meeting with the Heads of media organisations on Friday in Kano.

Gumel revealed that the command has received five different Court orders from federal and state high courts regarding the emirship dispute and has forwarded them to the Minister of Justice for interpretation.

The CP said, ”I have forwarded the five court orders related to the emirship tussle to the Inspector General of Police, who has subsequently contacted the Minister of Justice for clarification and interpretation.

”We are currently awaiting guidance on which order to comply with, as the conflicting court directives have created a complex situation.

”Once we receive the necessary interpretation, we will take appropriate action to resolve the emirship dispute under the law.”

Gumel lamented a radio station’s unprofessional reporting on the issue, urging the media to verify facts and balance their reports before disseminating them to the public.

The commissioner of police emphasised the need for more support from media organisations in reporting events, especially in the emirship tussle.