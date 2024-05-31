ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner of police emphasised the need for more support from media organisations in reporting events, especially in the emirship tussle.

Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle [twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle [twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, made the call during a meeting with the Heads of media organisations on Friday in Kano.

Gumel revealed that the command has received five different Court orders from federal and state high courts regarding the emirship dispute and has forwarded them to the Minister of Justice for interpretation.

The CP said, ”I have forwarded the five court orders related to the emirship tussle to the Inspector General of Police, who has subsequently contacted the Minister of Justice for clarification and interpretation.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are currently awaiting guidance on which order to comply with, as the conflicting court directives have created a complex situation.

”Once we receive the necessary interpretation, we will take appropriate action to resolve the emirship dispute under the law.”

Gumel lamented a radio station’s unprofessional reporting on the issue, urging the media to verify facts and balance their reports before disseminating them to the public.

The commissioner of police emphasised the need for more support from media organisations in reporting events, especially in the emirship tussle.

He encouraged the media to seek clarifications from the police before publishing reports to ensure accuracy and avoid aggravating the situation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

2 friends dragged to court for allegedly stealing 1,000 litres of petrol

2 friends dragged to court for allegedly stealing 1,000 litres of petrol

Hunters demand better recognition after busting kidnappers’ den in Anambra forest

Hunters demand better recognition after busting kidnappers’ den in Anambra forest

Why we performed creditably under Tinubu’s administration – Olympic Committee

Why we performed creditably under Tinubu’s administration – Olympic Committee

Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle

Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle

Nigeria needs you - Minister tells 1,793 matriculants of petroleum institute

Nigeria needs you - Minister tells 1,793 matriculants of petroleum institute

Military declares 11 suspects wanted over recent attacks in Plateau

Military declares 11 suspects wanted over recent attacks in Plateau

FG unveils CNG tech hub as Tinubu opens Abuja centre

FG unveils CNG tech hub as Tinubu opens Abuja centre

Rights activist weighs in on IG's appointment of new INTERPOL boss

Rights activist weighs in on IG's appointment of new INTERPOL boss

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

One of the shops sealed by NAFDAC in Abuja on Friday [NAN]

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners