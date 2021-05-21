We’re committed to one, united Nigeria - Southeast Governors assure

He said: “We do not want to secede from Nigeria but we want a Nigeria where justice and equity prevails. We want peace.”

Umahi, who lamented the increasing insecurity in the Southeast, noted that the peaceful agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other groups in the Southeast has been hijacked by bandits.

“The situation in the Southeast right now is a situation in which non-violent approach of IPOB at the beginning has been hijacked by bandits, by cultists, by criminals,’’ he said.

He, however, described the insinuation in some quarters that "foreign mercenaries” were the ones causing mayhem in the Southeast as mere war propaganda.

According to him, some citizens from the Southeast are responsible for the killings, the burning down of police stations and destruction of property in the region.

The governor said the agitation for a better region by Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB,) Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) were offshoots of years of neglect by previous governments.

He condemned the mayhem in the region and urged security operatives in the region to intensify efforts in checking the situation.

The governor also called on youths across the Southeast to aggregate their demands and present to the governors, for onward transmission to the federal government.

On the recently inaugurated security outfit in the Southeast, code-named Ebube Agu, Umahi said the outfit is legitimate, adding that peace loving citizens of the states in the region have nothing to fear.

The governor condemned the recent burning of some offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Southeast, blaming such dastardly acts on criminals who were wrongly brainwashed into believing that the 2023 general elections would not hold.

He said: “Some of them have been indoctrinated to believe that there will be no election in 2023 and that is very dangerous because if you say that there will be no election in your region, then the National Assembly could make an emergency law to say there will be emergency rule there and there is nothing you can do about it.