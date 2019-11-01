Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat, has restated the present administration’s commitment to making Lagos a Smart City.

The deputy governor said this at the 2019 Nigeria Computer Society (NSC) Lagos Information Technology Conference and Annual General Meeting with the theme:’Information Technology: The enabler for a Sustainable Lagos Economy”.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, Hamzat said that achieving smart city was a call to action and a core challenge of the administration.

“We will employ smart technologies to meet these challenges of societal transformation and to deliver on the six pillars of development captured in the acronym THEMES

“Now the 4th industrial revolution has crept up on us and is an embodiment for smart breakthroughs like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Robotics.

“You will agree with me that Lagos State has all the necessary ingredients for an enabling ICT environment- innovation, creativity of young minds .

“It has financial power which have revolutionized people’s lives, fostered economic growth and created opportunities for individuals and companies doing business here in Lagos,” Hamzat said.

According to him, this year’s theme: “Information Technology: The enabler for a sustainable Lagos Economy” is an important reminder that the work is just beginning.

Also speaking at the occasion, NCS Lagos Chapter Chairman, Mr Gani Adegboyega, said that the group was ready to partner with Lagos State to achieve smart city.

Adegboyega said that the partnership would be based on six pillars but with particular emphasis on traffic management and security.

According to him, the state is doing well but much still need to be done to achieve a smart city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured various awards including Don Etiebet Award, Sidmach Award and Dr Mrs Titi Akinlade Prize.