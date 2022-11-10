We’re checkmating state-owned security outfits—I-G

He cautioned politicians to shun violence and abide by extant rules and agreements on peaceful conduct of campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections.

Usman said: “The issue of violence in our politics; it takes two to tango; there are laid down procedures to do rallies and campaigns.

“On our part, we have gone out to appeal to politicians to play the game by the rules; and at the same time, allow us to regulate political campaigns, processions and rallies to avoid clashes and so forth.

“The three things which Civil Society Organisations have spoken about—involvement of security outfits; I think I have even made announcements and pronouncements even before their letter.

“On the day the peace accord was signed by the political parties, I reiterated and observed that we have not less than 64 security outfits that were created by state governors in different names for different purposes.’’

The I-G said that the scope of crime prevention was wide; hence everybody was being encouraged to join in community policing.

He said that the state-owned security outfits had been created to curb crime and criminality as states had been told not to use the outfits for political reasons.

“Ebubuagu in Ebonyi, we have on many occasions, checked their highhandedness by arresting and investigating those who have actually gone out of their way to commit crime and we have charged them to court.

“If we can charge our personnel for highhandedness and other activities, there is nobody who is going to be exempted.

“If there is any specific case that the police have not gone into concerning those outfits, you mention it; but to the best of our knowledge, theory and practice may differ,” Usman said.

According to Usman, the outfits should avoid being influenced by either primordial loyalty, inducement or other things in discharging their duties.

He warned that officers of the outfits who derail from their legal duties would be prosecuted.

“Some people go out of their way to do the wrong thing and they will be charged.

“And that is why, if these outfits are created by the governors, we are invited to educate them on the extent of their engagement in crime prevention and control.