We're capable of tackling vote buying, other electoral fraud – EFCC boss

The roundtable was organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) in Abuja.

According to Bawa, the EFCC is adequately equipped to tackle any form of electoral fraud.

He called on Nigerians to shun any form of electoral malpractice, stressing that participatory engagement of Nigerians would make the forthcoming elections successful.

The EFCC boss, who spoke through Assistant Director, Media and Publicity in the commission, Dele Oyewale, emphasized that vote buying and other electoral misconduct are human practices and can be stopped.

“Intelligence is about people, vote buying is about people and vote selling is about people, those that are selling votes are not ghosts, those that are buying are also not ghosts, they are all human beings.

“This shows that our individual and corporate engagements in trying to bring out what we see around us is important.

“In the EFCC, we have this mantra, if you see something, you must say something and we will do something.

“For any form of vote buying, we must all reject it, if we see anyone that is doing it, we must report him or her to the EFCC,” he said.

He stated that the EFCC was doing all it could within the ambit of the law to prevent vote buying and prosecute those arrested.

“It is within the ambit of our mandate to investigate and prosecute cases of electoral fraud, vote buying, vote selling and any form of electoral malpractice.

“We have been doing it not just for this election but in the past, there are so many cases in court bordering on electoral malpractice,” he said.

Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, in her remarks called for result-oriented method of combating electoral fraud through covert operations.