We’re building infrastructure that target economic growth – Gov. Makinde

The project is being executed by Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd (SNG).

The governor said the project would create a new gas distribution infrastructure network in the state and deliver gas to industrial, manufacturing and commercial companies when completed.

“It will also serve the emerging industrial corridors and industrial parks and zones, the Independent Power Projects, and provide stable power generation for industrial and residential use within the state,’’ he said.

The governor explained that the gas infrastructure was linked to the state’s `Light up Oyo’ project.

He said his administration realised early enough that in order to engineer a modern Oyo State, it needed “to engage the private sector and development agencies.

“Back in 2019, when we came into office, our infrastructure deficit was huge; and at the same time, resources were dwindling.

“Yet, we kept in clear focus the task of ensuring that Oyo State lived up to its moniker: `Pacesetter State.’

Gov. Makinde expressed joy that the gas project was another milestone added to the numerous achievements already recorded by his administration.

He said that the project would be funded by SNG on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer basis.

“SNG will transfer the infrastructure to Oyo State after 15 years,’’ the governor said.

He expressed optimism that he would inaugurate the project after completion, “because the people of Oyo State will re-elect me for another four years of sustainable development’’.

Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barr. Temilolu Ashamu said the state would use gas to drive large scale development and get the state ahead of the curve.

Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr Ed Ubong, hinted that the project would pump the first gas in the first quarter of 2024.