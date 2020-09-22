Tinubu, in a tribute on Monday in Lagos, praised the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District for her perseverance, endurance and independent character.

He appreciated her commitment, humanitarian care for both young, the elderly and the needy, especially for the people of her senatorial district.

The APC leader described Sen. Tinubu as her greatest friend, ally and supporter even at mostly difficult times.

“We are a living symbol of love, care, perseverance and commitment. There are so many moments, twists and turns in our lives.

“During the dark days when democracy was assaulted in this country, we suffered a lot, the family suffered and as a result of that, she was in America while I was criss-crossing Europe.

“It was a very trying period for every one of us as my wife single handedly raised our children.

“We endured and got through all the turbulence and today we are still in positions to serve our nation and serve our people,” he said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu felicitates with former PDP Chairman Bamanga Tukur at 85

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu felicitates with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as she turned 60. [Twitter/@Mr_JAGss]

The former governor of Lagos who expressed happiness as his wife attaining 60, thanked God for sparing their lives and preserving their love together.

“This moment when Nigeria is 60, my wife is also 60. It is a wonderful thing.

“We mark the day with soberness. Soberness because many people pray to live to see today but they could not.

“The pandemic has taken away some of our friends, those close to us.

“Today, some people are still lying critically ill in the hospital. Some children have become orphans as a result of what is happening around the country.

“So, it is a sombre celebration on the occasion of her 60th.

“For Nigeria, turning 60 is also a moment for reflection about all that we have been through and where we are,” he said.

Tinubu added that he wished his wife to live longer and for her legacy to be great.

“My wish is for her to live longer, for her legacy to be great, be in good health and continue to enjoy the fruit of her labour.

“I pray she enjoys her children, grandchildren and for all of us to live in good health,” he said.