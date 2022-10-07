RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll tap our seabed resources via technology – Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria has strategic mineral resources in its seabed, which will be exploited through adequate deployment of technology.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]

Lodge is in Abuja to attend a workshop on Africa Deep Sea Resources in Abuja.

Buhari said resources would be deployed, and studies done, believing it would be worth the while.

The president also used the occasion to applaud the Nigerian Navy for its role in protecting the country’s maritime domain, urging it to “continue to guard us jealously.”

Lodge thanked Nigeria for hosting the international workshop, and lauded the country for providing leadership on the African continent.

He encouraged the country to explore her deep seabed resources “to support the blue economy” and pledged solidarity with Nigeria during his administration as the Secretary-General.

News Agency Of Nigeria

