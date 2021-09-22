We’ll tackle, reverse biodiversity loss, President Buhari assures world leaders

The President spoke in a video message to the hybrid High-Level event, tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People”, on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76), on Tuesday in New York, US.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement, quoted the president as assuring that Nigeria would continue to champion regional and inter-regional cooperation towards addressing the scourge.

President Buhari further outlined other measures to include:

“Expansion of protected areas including the establishment of ten (10) new National Parks across the country as well as the creation of Marine Protected Areas pursuant to the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD);

”Domestication of relevant International Agreements, Conventions as well as Laws and Policies for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.

”Leveraging the cooperation and partnerships of the Development Partners as well as International Organisations and Coalitions for concrete action against deforestation and biodiversity loss.”

According to him, promotion and increased investments in climate-positive and nature-positive economy for sustainable environment and land use practices are other areas being worked on to confront the challenge.