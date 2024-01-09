ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll tackle pressure on foreign exchange – FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

She stared that the administration is resolute in removing obstacles hindering business growth.

Dollar, naira [NaijaTimes]
Dollar, naira [NaijaTimes]

Recommended articles

Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, reiterated this commitment during the inauguration of two new factories and the extension of the Tropical General Investment Group (TGI) at the Sagamu Inter-change in Ogun State on Tuesday, January

Uzoka-Anite underscored the dedication of the government, led by President Bola Tinubu, to promote industrialisation and allocate necessary resources to stimulate economic recovery.

She stared that the administration is resolute in removing obstacles hindering business growth, particularly focusing on challenges like unemployment, foreign exchange pressure, and economic diversification.

ADVERTISEMENT

"President Bola Tinubu is determined to tackle the challenges of unemployment, foreign exchange pressure, and economic diversification conclusively. Manufacturing and value chain addition is necessary for the overall development of our country. There is no way around it; the cause of inaction is huge and we cannot afford it," she asserted.

Governor Dapo Abiodun also stressed the significance of corporate social responsibility by companies towards their host communities. He commended the TGI Group for its positive impact on the community and its contribution to the success story and economic growth of Ogun State.

Abiodun highlighted that when companies engage in corporate social responsibility, the community takes ownership and supports overall development.

"I want to thank the TGI Group because you are a classical example of the success story of Ogun State; you are a reference point, a shining example of foreign direct investment in the country," expressed Governor Abiodun, noting that Ogun is the most improved economy and one of the two most resilient states in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke sets up committee to investigate ₦200m misuse at College of Education

Adeleke sets up committee to investigate ₦200m misuse at College of Education

We’ll tackle pressure on foreign exchange – FG

We’ll tackle pressure on foreign exchange – FG

APC files lawsuit against Governor Adeleke

APC files lawsuit against Governor Adeleke

Drivers beg Lagride, Uber, Bolt, Indriver for worker-friendly policies

Drivers beg Lagride, Uber, Bolt, Indriver for worker-friendly policies

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue