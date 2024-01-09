We’ll tackle pressure on foreign exchange – FG

Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, reiterated this commitment during the inauguration of two new factories and the extension of the Tropical General Investment Group (TGI) at the Sagamu Inter-change in Ogun State on Tuesday, January

Uzoka-Anite underscored the dedication of the government, led by President Bola Tinubu, to promote industrialisation and allocate necessary resources to stimulate economic recovery.

She stared that the administration is resolute in removing obstacles hindering business growth, particularly focusing on challenges like unemployment, foreign exchange pressure, and economic diversification.

"President Bola Tinubu is determined to tackle the challenges of unemployment, foreign exchange pressure, and economic diversification conclusively. Manufacturing and value chain addition is necessary for the overall development of our country. There is no way around it; the cause of inaction is huge and we cannot afford it," she asserted.

Governor Dapo Abiodun also stressed the significance of corporate social responsibility by companies towards their host communities. He commended the TGI Group for its positive impact on the community and its contribution to the success story and economic growth of Ogun State.

Abiodun highlighted that when companies engage in corporate social responsibility, the community takes ownership and supports overall development.