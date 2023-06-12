ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll strengthen Enugu people’s faith with impactful projects - Gov Mbah

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the state government would not rest until it achieved the promises of growing the economy exponentially, creating jobs, addressing insecurity as well as infrastructural deficits, and lifting people out of poverty.

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]
Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Gov. Mbah and issued by the Head of his Media Team, Mr Dan Nwomeh on Monday in Enugu.

The governor said that the state government would not rest until it achieved the promises of growing the economy exponentially, creating jobs, addressing insecurity as well as infrastructural deficits, and lifting people out of poverty.

Mbah said the state had made appreciable progress since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that his administration would double efforts to fix the state and attend to the welfare of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although, the history of our democratic sojourn has been faced with challenges, yet the state is moving at an encouraging pace.

“Let me equally seize this opportunity to salute the people of Enugu State for their heroic feats and for keeping faith with us. It is through your overwhelming support that we are here today as your representatives.

“We will not let you down in the coming days and years. We are not unaware that you voted for us because of our promises to transform the state and give you those benefits of life as contained in our manifesto.

“We know you are already counting on the numbers of days remaining for water to run in the state. We want to reassure you that we are mindful of that. Water is definitely going to run within the stated time,” he assured them.

He promised that those dividends of democracy they could imagined, his administration was making efforts to bring to their doorsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rest assured that your welfare is our utmost priority and we want to urge you to keep your support coming in this major partnership as we consolidate and count the gains of democracy in our clime.

“Be assured of our dedication and commitment to serve you by doing things differently,” Mbah added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

We’ll strengthen Enugu people’s faith with impactful projects - Gov Mbah

We’ll strengthen Enugu people’s faith with impactful projects - Gov Mbah

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele