DSP Bimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Christians worldwide will be celebrating the Easter between April 19 to April 22 to mark the end of Lent and to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Oyeyemi advised the public to be vigilant and to report any unusual movement or gathering in their environments during the festive period to the police.

“And on the part of the police, we are going to provide adequate security across the length and breath of the state so that good people of the state can celebrate the Easter without any hitches,” he said.

The PPRO said the police would not leave any stone unturned to protect the interests of people coming into the state for one religious obligations or the others since some of these churches have their Headquarters in the state.

ALSO READ: APC says Atiku is not a Nigerian

Oyeyemi, however, promised that the people coming for one programme or the other would not regret doing so during the Easter period as the police are adequately equipped to safeguard them.