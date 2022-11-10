We’ll monitor campaign expenses, sanction defaulters – INEC warns parties

Bello said the commission was putting all efforts in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the FCT.

“We have to observe campaign expenditure, this is very important and it is for political parties .

“We will host political parties in a conference to lecture them on political campaigns and spending during campaigns because there are lots of rules and guidelines guiding their campaign expenditures.

“I wish to inform you that there are laws and ethics governing our monitoring of political parties and these are guided by the Electoral Act, Police Act, INEC’s regulations and guidelines among others.

“There is a code of conduct for media regulations as well as for political parties they provide sanctions in the event of a breach,” he said.

Bello, therefore, advised all political parties , partners and those who will partake in the elections including the press to take note of the provisions .

He said this would help to avoid breaching electoral rules and regulations.

Bello said listed some of the rules to include “no violence ,no use of any physical force during political campaigns and no political campaign should be conducted inside the premises of religious organisations.”