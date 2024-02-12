ADVERTISEMENT
We'll miss an iconic, accomplished illustrious son - Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that the prestigious Wigwe University, which Dr Wigwe pioneered must not be allowed to die.

Dr Wigwe and Governor Fubara [Inside Port Harcourt Media & Advertising]
Fubara in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by Boniface Onyedi, Senior Special Assistant on Media, described the incident as a “monumental disaster”. Fubara, on behalf of his family, the state government and people of Rivers State commiserated with the Wigwe family over the incident.

Fubara consoled the family, saying they should be comforted by God’s assurances of His love and outpouring of global sympathy on the pain and loss.

According to Fubara, there are no words to convey how terrible these losses are, the state and indeed Nigeria will miss an unassuming, iconic and accomplished illustrious son of Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Rivers State and the nation are in tears because it would be difficult to understand this sweeping loss of a family, involving a strong pillar, accomplished banker and philanthropist with tentacles in the education sector,” the governor said.

Fubara noted that the prestigious Wigwe University, which Dr Wigwe pioneered must not be allowed to die.

“Dr Herbert Wigwe rose to become one of the most outstanding African financial sector leaders and global figure, who superintended over the impressive growth of the Access Bank Group.

“He also established the Wigwe University in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, with a 60% local and 40% expatriate faculty population,” Fubara added.

