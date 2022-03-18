We'll ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians - Russia

The meeting was between Prof. Abdullahi Shehu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nigeria to Russia with concurrent accreditation to Belarus, and Mikhail BOGDANOV, Special Representative of Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa.

BOGDANOV, who is also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, gave the assurance at the meeting with Shehu in his office.

The statement said: “BOGDANOV informed Shehu regarding logistics arrangements put in place by the Russia to assist in the evacuation of Nigerian students that were stuck in Kherson, Ukraine.

“He assured the ambassador that the Russian Government will provide necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in the Russian Federation.

“During their conversation, the current situation in Ukraine was discussed, as well as a range of topical matters regarding the future development of the traditionally friendly Russia-Nigeria relations.

“Also were efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, science, technology, culture, humanitarian sphere and other fields.”

The embassy said BOGDANOV further informed Shehu that the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation would offer admissions to Nigerians willing to continue their education in Russia.

The minister recalled the warm and beneficial relationships between Nigeria and Russia, as well as the latter's military and political support to Nigeria during the civil war.

It also mentioned that such support was in the area of subsequent assistance to Nigeria to build the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, as well as assistance for nuclear technology development for peaceful purposes.

“He further assured the Nigerian Envoy that Russia considers Nigeria as an important country and a strategic partner in Africa and will continue to strengthen our bilateral relationships,” the statement added.

Responding, Shehu expressed appreciation to the Government of Russia for its concern and assistance towards the plights of Nigerians.

Shehu recalled that the cordial relations between Nigeria and the Russian Federation at the bilateral, continental and global levels, including Nigeria`s support towards the Russia-Africa Summit.

He commended such relations to have been in areas of global issues such as fight against terrorism, climate change and international peace and security.