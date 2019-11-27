Traumann said this at the 250th anniversary of Alexander von Humboldt organised by Humboldt Alumni Klub in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the celebration was :Alexander von Humboldt @ 250: Celebrating The Life and Ideals Of A Quintessential Global Icon”.

NAN reports that Alexander von Humboldt was the globally-renowned German explorer and scientist of his days.

The German envoy said that Nigeria was blessed with so many bright minds especially, the young people; “we have to encourage and promote researches through them.”

Traumann implored young people in the country, whom he said had brilliant brains, to take advantage of sponsorship programmes being provided by Humboldt Foundation and other foundations by German government.

“This lecture is however not only a celebration of the legacy of Humboldt and the promotion of his ideals.

“Equally important is also a reflection of the existing cooperation between Nigeria and Germany in the field of science and academic exchange which has produced several successes in the areas of research,” Traumann said.

He said that currently, no fewer than 2000 Nigerian students were studying in Germany, saying the number continued to increase.

“Several equipment grants are awarded by the AvH Foundation to Nigerian researchers, enhancing the conditions to conduct scientific research projects.

“The German government looks forward to the strengthening of this cooperation with Nigeria, as well as to the further successes it will bring,” Traumann said.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Oluyemi Akinloye, President, Lagos Humboldt Alumni Klub, urged Federal Government to promote and encourage research in the country.

Akinloye said that Nigeria was lagging behind in research, noting that some of the country’s leaders were selfish and not looking at the betterment of the country.

“We should all begin to see Nigeria as a place that needs to be developed and government should be willing to support all the potentials we have in this country.

“I encourage Nigerian leaders to emulate the good foundation laid by Alexander Humboldt while he was alive,” he said.

Akinloye said that many of those at the occasion were actually beneficiaries of the footprint and the foundation Alexandre Humboldt had laid.

“Hopefully, this occasion will foster lasting collaboration between the academia and the German Business Community in Nigeria,” he said.