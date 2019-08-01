A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the president gave the assurance on Wednesday when he received the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, at the State House, Abuja.

According to the president, his administration is mindful of what infrastructural development can bring to uplift the standard of living of the people.

He also announced that his administration was taking new measures to address the security situation in the country.

While replying to comments that the Itsekiri people gave him massive support during the elections, the President remarked that he appreciated the support, saying, “I have all the figures of votes I got and I know what Itsekiri people did.”

Earlier, the traditional ruler, who spoke through Chief Brown Mene, congratulated the President on his electoral victory.

He commended him for his successes so far in the battle against insurgency and his continued determination to tackle corruption.

While also praising the President for the dredging works on the Escravos and Warri Rivers, the Olu of Warri requested for intervention on some ecological problems in his domain.

He also called for presidential intervention in the resolution of issues surrounding the Ogidigben Gas Revolution Park.

The traditional ruler, who also spoke to State House Correspondents after the closed doors meeting with the president, sought for a quick response to the security challenges facing the nation.

He said: “We advised him that the security situation in the country now is too tensed, that he should do everything to address that, especially on the Benin-Ore express road.

“The riverine areas are peaceful now and we thanked him for that.”

He called on government to create more jobs to positively engage the youth as a way of preventing them from being used to cause mayhem.

“The government should create jobs for our youths and each time I have the opportunity of meeting the President or the Vice President, I have always appealed that the two Ports in my kingdom – Warri Port and Oku Port, are both there underutilised while Lagos Port is over stretched.

“So, they should reactivate the ports and get our youths engaged because if those ports were working, there will be no criminality in the Niger Delta area,” he added.