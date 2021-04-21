RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Weeks after winning an international award, Farm4Me Tractor Rental Service repeats the feat

This award makes it second in a row as Farm4Me won the award of West Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand a few weeks ago.

It did not come as a surprise when Nigeria’s leading agritech company, Farm4Me won Africa's Leading Quality Farm Equipment Sales and Rental Service Provider of the Year 2021 at the 7th African Quality Achievement Awards 2021.

Farm4Me, the pioneer of contract farming in Nigeria, scooped up the award beating other contenders based on its outstanding role in the development of mechanized agriculture in Nigeria via the rental and sales of quality agricultural equipment in the country.

World Quality Alliance, the organisers, explained that the annual award reward companies, personalities and products that apply quality culture and quality management best practices and excellent service to achieve corporate objectives in Africa.

In her speech, while receiving the award, Esther Apaa, the Customer Relationship Manager of Farm4Me gave an assurance that the firm will continue to offer quality mechanization services to reduce hunger and poverty.

We are inspired by this award to strive for the full mechanization of agriculture in Nigeria,” she said, stating further: “At Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, we are building the next generation infrastructures to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture Revolution in Nigeria.”

Emphasizing the company’s passion to positively impact the lives of rural farmers in Nigeria, Apaa avowed that Farm4Me will continually strive to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in agriculture across Nigeria and Africa.

“We are on a mission to give over 20 million smallholder farmers in Nigeria affordable access to tractors, planters and harvesters," she submitted.

