ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Weak, outdated distribution chains causing fuel queues - PENGASSAN

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osifo also attributed the insufficient supply of fuel across the filling stations in the country to bad roads and flooding, leading to scarcity.

Weak, outdated distribution chains causing queues at filling stations - Osifo (PremiumTimesNG)
Weak, outdated distribution chains causing queues at filling stations - Osifo (PremiumTimesNG)

Recommended articles

Speaking at the ongoing 2024 PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS 2024), in Abuja on Thursday, Osifo identified weak and outdated distribution chains as a reason for the queues.

“The distribution chain is weak in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

“That is why today, you see queues in most of the stations. The problem may be solved today, but tomorrow it will resurface.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria’s distribution chain is outdated and insufficient to meet the demands of its large population.

“There is no country in the world as big as Nigeria, with our population, that relies on a single point of product importation and uses trucks to distribute across the nation,” he said.

Osifo also attributed the insufficient supply of fuel across the filling stations in the country to bad roads and flooding, leading to scarcity.

The (PENGASSAN) President called for urgent reforms to address the challenge.

He also called on the government to develop and strengthen the country’s value chain to ensure a more efficient and reliable distribution system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osifo noted that without the improvements, the country would continue to face recurring fuel shortages.

He said, other challenges in the sector included, the high cost of local production, which according to him, is 15 per cent to 20 per cent higher than in other parts of the world.

He said the high production cost is partly due to the burden of security in the oil and gas companies.

He urged the government to take over the security responsibilities from investors, to, significantly, reduce production costs.

He also called on the government to strengthen laws and sanctions against those involved in oil theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osifo advocated harsher penalties to deter bad behaviours and encourage integrity within the industry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagbaja orders investigation into alleged killing of 3 locals, cattle in Kaduna

Lagbaja orders investigation into alleged killing of 3 locals, cattle in Kaduna

US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

First Lady inaugurates ₦1.85bn empowerment support to women petty traders

First Lady inaugurates ₦1.85bn empowerment support to women petty traders

Lagos govt announces 2-day traffic diversion on Bourdillon Road

Lagos govt announces 2-day traffic diversion on Bourdillon Road

Weak, outdated distribution chains causing fuel queues - PENGASSAN

Weak, outdated distribution chains causing fuel queues - PENGASSAN

FG to prosecute foreigners sponsoring banditry after 12 miners killed in Niger

FG to prosecute foreigners sponsoring banditry after 12 miners killed in Niger

Benue APC crisis deepens as Ganduje-led NWC faces contempt suit

Benue APC crisis deepens as Ganduje-led NWC faces contempt suit

Tinubu thanks Ariwoola, to swear in Kekere-Ekun as new CJN on Friday

Tinubu thanks Ariwoola, to swear in Kekere-Ekun as new CJN on Friday

EFCC picks up 22 internet fraud suspects in Benin

EFCC picks up 22 internet fraud suspects in Benin

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Nothing special about Tinubu's Bourdillon house, mine is better - VP Shettima

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima