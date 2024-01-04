ADVERTISEMENT
We won’t disappoint Nigeria on ₦5.1trn revenue target - Customs boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adewale said that achieving its revenue target of ₦5 trillion was feasible with the cooperation of the service key stakeholders and the dedication of its staff.

Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General Nigeria Custom Service (NCS)
Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) [Twitter:Customs]

Its Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, said this shortly after decorating some promoted officers of the service on Thursday, in Abuja

Adeniyi, while urging the personnel to assiduously work hard to meet the target, said that achieving the ₦5 trillion revenue target by the service was feasible.

“We have a country, where economic operators, importers, and exporters, depend a lot on our processes, on our commitment and our efficiency for their own business.

”We cannot afford to disappoint these stakeholders. We cannot afford to disappoint the economy.

”We cannot afford to disappoint the president who has given us this opportunity and special privilege to be in charge of this critical aspect of our economic development,” he said,



He said that the country was confronting daunting challenges and needed the support of everyone to overcome and move the economy forward.

He solicited the support of the National Assembly, specifically committees responsible for oversight functions on the service, in the discharge of duties and achieving the feat.

He charged the decorated officers to drive the process as some of its finest personnel, especially as some of them were beneficiaries of the service’s special promotion scheme for excellent performances of duties.

“My charge to all officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service in 2024 is to realise the burden put on our shoulders and work assiduously together as a team to realise the mandate before us,” he said.

According to him, promotion assessment in the service would be continually reviewed for improvement.

He added that the promotion of the officers was a demonstration of his commitment to motivating staff and improving their welfare.

“ What we have just seen is an indication of our strong commitment to promoting issues of welfare and career progression among all our officers,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Assistant Comptroller Ify Ogbodu assured the C-G of working hard to deliver the mandate of the service, particularly in enhancing service delivery, professionalism, diligence and adhering to principles of integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Adeniyi at the budget defence for 2024, had told the legislators that the customs revenue target for 2023 was N3.684 trillion and the sum of N2.959 trillion had been generated so far.

News Agency Of Nigeria



