ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso – French govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

France is home to a large community of people with ties to the three African countries and performers from the region, in particular musicians, are popular at festivals.

France culture minister, Rima Abdul-Malak. [culture.gouv]
France culture minister, Rima Abdul-Malak. [culture.gouv]

Recommended articles

Abdul-Malak said this after entertainment businesses slammed a decision this week to ban all partnerships with artists from these African countries.

“France has always been an open and welcoming nation for artists, so this is not a shift in policy.

“It’s an adaptation to an extremely deteriorated security context,” she told RTL radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger’s government was overthrown in a military coup in July, while Burkina Faso has been overrun by hardline militants for years.

Mali’s military has also been fighting a rebel alliance since August, which has led France to ban visas and halt development aid for all three countries.

Abdul-Malak’s remarks appeared intended to defuse a confrontation with the union of artistic and cultural businesses SYNDEAC, which had demanded to meet with her after her ministry issued a directive to halt all cooperation and financial support to institutions from the three countries.

SYNDEAC had called the ban “completely unprecedented”.

“This total ban on three countries experiencing very serious crises makes no sense from an artistic point of view and is a major mistake from a political point of view”, the union said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the outcry, Abdul-Malak said she had asked her ministry to send out “clarifications” to the entertainment businesses.

She added that existing partnerships would not be affected by the ban, only new projects that would require travel visas for artists.

France is home to a large community of people with ties to the three African countries and performers from the region, in particular musicians, are popular at festivals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu departs Nigeria for UNGA in New York

Tinubu departs Nigeria for UNGA in New York

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

Labour Party senator says Nigeria making progress under democratic govt

Labour Party senator says Nigeria making progress under democratic govt

We won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso – French govt

We won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso – French govt

Oluwo slams Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand and greet

Oluwo slams Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand and greet

BUA owner to crash cement price to ₦3,500 after talks with Tinubu

BUA owner to crash cement price to ₦3,500 after talks with Tinubu

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police