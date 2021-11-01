RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'We won't allow okada carry you,' Governor Abiodun warns unvaccinated Ogun residents

Samson Toromade

Anyone not vaccinated by January will be denied access to government offices, schools, and markets.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun [OGSG]
Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun [OGSG]

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has given residents till the end of the year to get COVID-19 jabs or be denied access to certain services.

The governor said at the launch of the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign on Monday, November 1, 2021 that he's serious about flattening the curve of the virus.

He said anyone not vaccinated by January 1, 2022 will be denied access to government offices, schools, markets, and public transport.

"You will be required to carry your vaccine cards with you at all times.

"If you don't have a card like this, you will not come to our secretariat, we will not do business with you, we will not allow 'Okada' to carry you, we will not allow the taxi to carry you, you will not be allowed in our market," he said.

Abiodun said at Monday's flagoff ceremony in Abeokuta that the mass vaccination campaign seeks to vaccinate two million people in Ogun.

Vaccination sites in the state have been increased from 131 to 509 to ensure more people have access to receive jabs against the virus that has spread all over the world.

"We cannot afford to lose our guards. I enjoin our people to embrace this mass vaccination towards ensuring their safety and wellbeing against COVID-19," the governor said.

Nearly 300,000 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ogun State since vaccination campaign commenced in March.

148,200 have received two doses, according to Governor Abiodun.

Samson Toromade

