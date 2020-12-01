Makinde stated this on Monday in Ibadan during his investiture as the Grand Patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

The governor said the recent influx of people to the state was an indication that the economy of the was picking.

He urged all citizens to work for the development of the state.

Specifically, Makinde appealed to journalists to use their skills and profession to build the country and not to destroy it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investiture was part of the Press Week which has as its theme: “Journalists and the Development of Underdevelopment in Nigeria”.

NAN reports that the Press Week also featured the inauguration of the NUJ Press Centre at Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The governor said: ”We need a change of course, everyone has a role to play in bringing about development in our country.

“As a journalists, it’s either you develop this nation or destroy it, it’s a choice, a wrongly worded sentence can spark and burn the nation.

”Don’t think you can retract your story, a news story is like oil, you can attempt to wipe the spill but you can never get it all back.

“Journalists have roles to play in the society, when you see something you are expected to say something.”

He urged journalists to avoid fake news and yellow journalism.

In a welcome address, Mr Ademola Babalola , NUJ Chairman, said journalists had the constitutional duty of holding political office holders accountable to those that elected them.

“We must keep hope alive and as journalists, we must continue to keep those in positions of authority on their toes.

“I am requesting for the confirmation of appointment of about 50 people from our governor, who are NUJ members and are freelancing at the State owned Broadcasting Station (BCOS) for between seven years and 12 years."

He reminded the governor of the high premium he placed on human dignity and appealed for the confirmation of their appointments.

Babalola appealed to the governor to consider recruiting them in other establishments in the state.

Mr Cosmos Oni, the Vice President NUJ B’ Zone, representing NUJ National Chairman, Mr Chris Isiguzo, asked the governor to include NUJ members in the health insurance scheme.

Among the dignitaries at the occasion were, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, and former senator representing Oyo Central, Sen. Kola Balogun, who also received an award.