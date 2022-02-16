We will not join ASUU strike - Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu University

Chiaghanam said that the main mission of the institution is to ensure that students of the University complete their courses and graduate at the stipulated time.

“We do not desire to see a breach in the academic pursuit of our undergraduate and post-graduate students and we yearn for a rapid growth and development of the institution.

“We have a commitment to make our institution a world-class citadel knowledge, we are determined to fight for the progress of the school diplomatically without disruption of academic calendar,” he said.

He said that the Progressive Academic Staff Union of Universities of the Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu University is committed to restructuring of educational sector in their capacity.

“We will not accompany any individual or group on a national strike that will not benefit no one at the Chukuwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“We recalled the achievements of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Greg Nwokoby, which include promotion of staff as at when due, completion of the Academic Staff Union of Universities Secretariat, among other achievements,” he said.

Chiaghanam said that the institution has o problem with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) National.

“We do not want to be part of a struggle that would not benefit the institution at the end of the exercise.

“Before now, the state-owned universities do join the national ASUU strike but at the end of the struggle the state-owned institutions are referred to their governors while federal pays the federal schools.

“Therefore let us remain and dialogue with our managers and finetune a progressive way to run our school to optimal level.

“We want peace and would engage in any activity that would promote the academic excellence and development of the university with any progressive group,” he said.

He urged teachers at the institution to protect the university from Unions or activities that are threatening its stability and progress which has brought sanity to the institution.