We will fight economic saboteurs to stand still, says the Nigerian police

Specifically, the IG restated commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to maintain a sustained fight against illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism and other criminal elements in the country.

Baba made the declaration on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, during the parade of suspects in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. Represented by the acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IG revealed that the Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum/Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) arrested 42 suspects, impounded 41 trucks, Illegal Petroleum Products.

Adejobi disclosed that the “IGP-STFPIB successfully impounded 41 trucks, 13 other vehicles; arrested 42 suspects out of whom 21 have been charged to court with 17 still under investigations while 4 convictions have been secured in court; pending and final forfeiture of 14 Tankers and 4 Cars to the Federal Government of Nigeria, with 6 cases pending in various Federal High Court branches across the federation.

“Equally, a total of 1,057,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 30,000 litres of Low Pour Furl Oil (LPFO), 75,000 litres of Crude oil, and 9,900 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were recovered between 2021 till date,” he said.

The IG explained that the successes were achieved in Rivers State and some other parts of the country, sequel to the collective efforts in the fight against bunker traders and purveyors of adulterated petroleum products within the country.