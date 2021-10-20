RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We were not informed about meeting where 2 traditional rulers were killed in Imo – Police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Njaba Local Government Council in Imo did not inform the police about its Tuesday’s meeting with traditional rulers where gunmen killed two of the rulers.

Frank Mba, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force. (LIB)
Frank Mba, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force. (LIB)

This assertion was made in Owerri on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Rabiu Hussaini.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, said in a statement that: “since hoodlums razed Njaba Police Division and killed two officers, only policemen on vehicular patrol were posted to the area to help check crime.

“When the command got wind of the attack, the commissioner of police mobilised the command’s tactical unit to the meeting venue to foil the attack.

“At about 3 p.m., information was received that hoodlums, suspected to be members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) were attacking the venue.

“It was at where the Transitional Chairman of Njaba Local Government Council, Mr Emeka Ihenacho, was holding meeting with some transitional rulers.

“The commissioner of police immediately dispatched the command’s tactical teams to the scene and on their arrival they were informed that the hoodlums had fled into the bush on sighting the police.

“At the scene, it was revealed that the council’s transitional chairman had invited and was having meeting with 15 traditional rulers of Njaba communities without informing the police or other security agencies.

“While the meeting was in progress, bandits suspected to be IPOB/ESN members came and started shooting at them indiscriminately, after which they ran back into the bush.’’

Hussaini commiserated with the bereaved families and that the fleeing bandits would be arrested and prosecuted,’’ the statement read.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Trending

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Court orders Covenant University to pay ex-staff N10.3m as damages

Covenant University