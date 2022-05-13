We want to use Agriculture to discourage youths from money rituals —Ondo govt

He disclosed that some youths in the state have started earning in dollars through the exportation of their farm produce.

Olotu, who noted that opportunities abound in agriculture, charged the youths to shun unrealistic ways of sourcing for money, such as money rituals.

He reiterated that the state government would give the necessary support to those who desire to venture into the agricultural sector.

The governor aide said he had met with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in the state on the need to discourage youths from the scourge, and urged the media to assist the government in the area of advocacy.

“I have met with PFN leadership in the state. I want us to pay attention to ritual killings in the state. We may not know the gravity of what is going on now until the next five years,” he said.

Olotu commended media professionals in the state for their commitment to the course of information dissemination.

“Journalists deserve appreciation for the job they’re doing,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of NUJ, Prince Leke Adegbite, commended Olotu for his efforts at revamping the Agricbusiness sector.