We’ve expended over N200bn on infrastructure - Ajimobi

news

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says his administration has expended more than N200 billion on infrastructure to make the state attractive to investors.

The governor made the disclosure on Thursday during the official inauguration of Impact Africa Television (IATV) held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IATV is a private television station established by Deacon Owolabi Oladejo, an indigene of Ibadan.

Ajimobi noted that his administration would continue to promote an ideal environment for creativity and cultural development.

“When our administration came on board in 2011, we ensured that peace and security was restored.

“We thereafter invested more than N200 billion on infrastructure to make the state more attractive to both local and foreign investors,” he said.

He explained that the establishment of a new television station in Ibadan was an added impetus to the socio economic development of the state.

The governor said that the state was strategically and advantageously positioned as a gateway between Lagos and the North.

Ajimobi commended the founder of the station for making an impact in the socio-economic development of the state.

Earlier, Chief Adebisi Adesola, the Chairman, Board of Directors Impact Africa TV, said the station was design to capture the massive potentials of African continent and provide creative outlook to see other worlds through the exposure of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

NAN reports that the event was attended by members of the state Executive Council, prominent personalities and royal fathers from across the South West states