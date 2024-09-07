Nigeria has secret centres where Biafran activists are detained, IPOB alleges

The group made the claim in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Friday, September 6, 2024.

IPOB said it decided to alert the public about the secret detention facilities due to the alleged horrible human rights abuses going there.

According to the group, maltreatment of innocent people, torture, organ racketeering, and forceful disappearances are some of the things happening at the detention centres.

IPOB listed the locations of the alleged secret detention centres and urged relatives of missing Biafran activists to look for them at those facilities.

“Ndigbo are the highest ethnic group that are being detained with accusations of being either members of IPOB or ESN or framed as kidnappers by the notorious Nigerian Police, DSS, and Army. Ndigbo have been profiled because of their ethnicity by the Nigerian government and hunted and detained across all the illegal detention centres in Nigeria. Not only the innocent Igbo are detained in these illegal detention facilities, but also innocent people from other ethnic groups are locked up in these gulags.

“The detention facilities in Nigeria are places to search for your missing relative if he or she hasn’t been tortured to death or butchered for organ black market by the notorious Nigerian security agencies.

“Until today, some of the IPOB members that the Nigerian Army and Police abducted during President Donald Trump’s inauguration rally in 2016 at Port Harcourt (Igweocha) Rivers State are still missing. IPOB is still searching for those men and women who were abducted during the peaceful rally, more than 8 years on,” Powerful said.

As alleged by IPOB, some of the secret centres are: Wawa Military Base; Kanji Dam detention centre; Niger State barrack and prison; DSS headquarters, Abuja; Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Abattoir, Abuja; Tiger Base Police detention, Owerri, Imo State; Goodluck Jonathan’s Army Barrack Ohafia, Abia State; Zone 9, Umuahia; Abia State detention centre; Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State; and Onitsha Army Barracks, Anambra State.