We still have enough medical doctors in Nigeria - Minister

Ehanire, who made the assertion on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Abuja during a media conference, also said that the number of doctors leaving Nigeria is less than 1,000.

Nigeria does not lack medical staff: He said the Federal Government is working toward replacing any medical doctor who resigns and leaves the country.

According to him, there was no embargo on the employment of doctors and other health personnel in Nigeria.

What the minister said: “There’s no embargo on employing doctors; where there is a need, we do. But, because there’s a Civil Service regulation, there are processes before doctors are employed.

“We have heard complaints of doctors who are now leaving the system, but there are actually enough doctors in the system because we are producing up to 2,000 or 3,000 doctors every year in the country and the number leaving is less than 1,000.

“It’s just that the employment process needs to be smoothened.”

Ehanire added, “So, if we have one replacement, then you aren’t likely to have a shortage.

“But that has been worked out because the Head of Service had the experience in the past, when one person goes, they use the opportunity to take three and those others may not even be people who are required.

“We want to use this policy so that we can reduce shortages and have our personnel back in our hospitals.”

Recall: Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, spoke with reporters on Monday, August 22, 2022, admitted that the mass relocation of health personnel was a problem and was worrisome.

“The greatest challenge facing the sector presently is the doctors and nurses leaving the country”, NAN quoted him saying.

The minister appealed to them to remain in Nigeria to see the efforts of the government.

What you should know: As of 2020, Nigeria had a doctor-patient ratio of 1:2,753, in sharp contrast to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s minimum recommended ratio of 1:400 or 600. The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has said more than 100 of its members left the country in the past 24 months.