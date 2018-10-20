Pulse.ng logo
Go
We stand by you, Osinbajo tells flood victims in Bayelsa, Rivers

Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assured flood victims in Bayelsa and Rivers States that the Federal Government is committed to alleviating their pains.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Osinbajo gave the assurance in Bayelsa State.

Osinbajo spoke at St. John’s Catholic Church, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Igbogene, Yenegoa, Bayelsa after his inspection of flooded areas in the state on Friday.

He said that he was touched that despite the flood and what all the people  had been through, they were still able to welcome him warmly.

The vice president commended the very Rev. Joseph Okplema, the Vicar-General of the  parish for taking care of the flood victims. He said the Vicar’s action was exemplary of a Christian leader.

He said it was the duty of the state and the Federal Governments to ensure that they provided help and succour for the victims.

The vice president said that he looked forward to giving the victims  as much support as possible.

“This is one of the reasons why I am here; I am not here alone; I am with the Minister of Environment, Mr Ibrahim Usman Jibril and also the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja to assess for ourselves, what exactly is going on.

“We want to know how bad it is; how many victims there are, the nature and extent of the disaster, so we can advise properly and give you the kind of comfort and succour you need.

“So that is why we are here and I am very happy that I have been able to see for myself.

“I want to commend you for your spirit, for not giving up at all, but remaining resolute and confident. That is the true Bayelsan spirit, the true spirit of the Nigerian.  We cannot give up and we will not give up.

“I want to say on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, on whose instructions I am here, that we will stand by you and make sure we provide what you need,” he said.

He said he had been told that some people still needed mattresses, nets and among others things.

Osinbajo said that he would make sure that everything needed by the victims was provided, adding that cow meat would also be provided to complement the food stuffs available.

He assured the victims that they would be properly taken care of and resettled at their respective homes

