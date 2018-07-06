news

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to fish out and punish politicians he claims are behind some of the violence going on in the country.

The president made this vow while delivering his keynote address during the Nigerian Army Day celebration in Monguno, Borno State , on Friday, July 6, 2018.

The president said the disgruntled politicians who have been fueling insecurity in the country will be punished according to the country's laws.

He said, "Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies. This does not mean there are no challenges.

"There are pockets of violence in several states, some deliberately instigated by disgruntled politicians who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance.

"We shall fish them out and punish according to the provision of the law."

The president further promised that the government will soon resolve all issues of insecurity in the country especially the ongoing herders-farmers conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives in 2018 alone.