Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We shall punish politicians behind violence in Nigeria - Buhari

Buhari We shall fish out and punish politicians behind violence in Nigeria - President

He said disgruntled politicians who have been fueling insecurity in the country will be punished.

  • Published:
We shall punish politicians behind violence in Nigeria - Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to fish out and punish politicians he claims are behind some of the violence going on in the country.

The president made this vow while delivering his keynote address during the Nigerian Army Day celebration in Monguno, Borno State, on Friday, July 6, 2018.

The president said the disgruntled politicians who have been fueling insecurity in the country will be punished according to the country's laws.

He said, "Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies. This does not mean there are no challenges.

"There are pockets of violence in several states, some deliberately instigated by disgruntled politicians who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance.

"We shall fish them out and punish according to the provision of the law."

The president further promised that the government will soon resolve all issues of insecurity in the country especially the ongoing herders-farmers conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives in 2018 alone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting...bullet
2 Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption chargesbullet
3 Herders-Farmers Conflict How FG wants to put a permanent end to...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President arrives Borno to celebrate Nigerian Army Day
Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really means
Buhari President declares national emergency on war against corruption
Buhari President can't believe he's accused of sponsoring killer herdsmen
Ibrahim Idris Senate summons IGP over killing of 7 Police officers
Macron 9 powerful quotes from French President during visit to Nigeria
Buhari Imo Assembly commends President for containing security challenges
In Abuja NNPC will remain globally competitive - Baru
2019 Elections Akala explains why he wants to be Governor again in Oyo state
Linda Igwetu This death could have been avoided, says Saraki

Local

Police dismiss officer who killed NYSC member in Abuja
Linda Igwetu Police dismiss officer who killed NYSC member in Abuja
Yemi Osinbajo shares coming to Jesus story
Yemi Osinbajo FG to fast-track implementation of transport treaties
CP Don Awunah, Bayelsa state Commissioner of Police
In Bayelsa Police elevate 83 officers
Intending pilgrims were urged to hasten settlement of their remaining balance in good time to enable the board pay the NAHCON in good time
2018 Hajj NAHCON cautions media against reporting Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs