Abiodun said this during a town hall meeting held in Ilaro, in the Yewa -South council area of the Ogun-West Senatorial District of the state.

The meeting was held to take input from people of the area ahead of the preparation of the 2020 budget.

A similar meeting was recently held in Ijebu -Ode to seek the opinions of the people of the Ogun-East Senatorial District.

The governor said that it was important to embark on road infrastructure if more investments were expected in the state.

He explained that Ogun-West senatorial district remained the industrial hub of the state, hence, the need to ensure that road networks in the axis were of good quality.

“If indeed we want to be serious about bringing investments into our dear state , if we indeed want to support the senatorial district, we must do something about the quality of the road infrastructure.

” If we want this senatorial district to continue to be the leading senatorial district in this country in terms of industrialisation, we must do something about the quality of the road infrastructure so as to continue to attract more investment to the area.

“We will ensure that we include the roads in our budget and ensure that critical roads are given quick attention.

“It is a self-evident truth that without this senatorial district, we can not be Gateway state. I therefore consider this district as a priority,” he said

The governor promised that comments, recommendations and proposals of the people raised at the meeting would be carefully considered in the preparation of the 2020 budget

Many stakeholders who spoke at the meeting had described road infrastructure as the major need of the area.

They complained that most of the roads in the area were in deplorable condition.