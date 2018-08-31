We respect rule of law, agreements – Buhari assures Merkel

news

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will always uphold the sanctity of the rule of law in governing the country, while assuring German Chancellor Angel Merkel that all agreements will be fully respected.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Friday, said Buhari said this during a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president maintained that unity and harmony in every society could only be preserved by observing the rule of law, and ensuring that agreements reached in good faith were followed through to the mutual benefit of countries.

President Buhari told Chancellor Merkel, who was accompanied by top government officials and a business delegation, that the rule of law embodied all the rightful mechanisms for conflict resolution, both within the country and in dealing with all foreign partners.

He assured that his administration would remain focused on delivering a peaceful, economically viable and politically stable polity to all Nigerians.

He said Nigeria remained grateful to the German government for the fair treatment of migrants.

According to him, Nigeria looks forward to improving its trade figures with Germany, which had taken strong interest in investing in the country.

The president also lauded Germany for supporting Nigeria in providing effective services in security, education and creation of jobs.

He revealed that his administration instituted reforms in the economy to make it more internationally attractive and business friendly for investors.

He further noted that infrastructure development had been a priority, especially in power supply, road and rail constructions.

President Buhari said the economy was already responding to the diversification, reforms and the stimulus of the government as growth was now largely driven by the non-oil sector.

The President said Nigeria was politically stable, urging German investors to take advantage of the friendly climate.

“I enjoin you to invest in Nigeria because this is the best time to do so,’’ he added.

He noted that the successful political transitions since 1999 were clear indications of the country’s stability and preparedness to welcome more investments that would bolster the economy.

In her remarks at the meeting, Merkel said: “Germany is prepared to further strengthen bilateral and business relations with Nigeria’’ which, according to her, controlled 60 per cent of ECOWAS economy.

The German Chancellor said the population growth and opportunities in the economy could always be explored to improve employment situation in the country.

Chancellor Merkel said the three Memoranda of Understanding signed during the visit represented a starting point for a healthier and deeper partnership with Nigeria in areas of security, trade, immigration and education.

The Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Volkswagen of South Africa for the manufacturing of Volkswagen vehicles in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Petkus Technologies GMBH for the supply of seed and grain processing machines.

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German African Business Association on fostering trade and investment.