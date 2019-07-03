Brig.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, Commander of the Brigade stated this during build up activities to the Nigeria Army Day slated for July 6 nationwide.

Okoro said that officers and men of the Brigade had volunteered to clean up the markets in Yenagoa as a show of support and friendship to the civilian population.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Okoro said it was part of the social responsibility of the Nigerian Army to the host communities, in line with the directive of Chief of Army Staff.

“In line with the overall decisions of Chief of Army Staff, we are here to render service to the people of Yenagoa and Bayelsa in general.

“The army has actually been involved in civil-military activities to support Nigerians who are the tax payers and probably our employers, to let them know that the military is also part of the society.

“We promote not only peace and security but also social welfare for citizens of the country,’’ he said.

The general said one of the significance of the exercise was to inculcate the sense of humanitarian and social service in the military.

The commander said the exercise was also draw the attention of the general public to the importance of cleanliness in the environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers and men were seen cleaning the streets.

The soldiers also evacuated Opolo, Kpansia and Swali markets in Yenagoa of refuse during the exercise.