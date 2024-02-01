ADVERTISEMENT
We reject it – Tinubu dismisses blanket stereotyping of Nigerians as corrupt

Ima Elijah

He went on to highlight the global contributions of Nigerians in fields like Artificial Intelligence and medicine.

President Bola Tinubu
The President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, criticised the broad generalisation based on the actions of a few individuals, emphasising that Nigeria is home to diligent and honest citizens.

In his address, Tinubu commended the EFCC for its role as a moral compass and its consistent efforts in awakening the nation's conscience.

He expressed concern over the decades-long mislabelling of Nigerians, stating that such misrepresentation fails to capture the true essence of the diverse and resilient nation.

"The association of internet crimes with the entire Nigerian populace lacks statistical evidence and does not align with the sociology of everyday Nigerians," President Tinubu remarked.

He went on to highlight the global contributions of Nigerians in fields like Artificial Intelligence and medicine, showcasing the nation's positive impact on the international stage.

"While we reject blanket stereotyping that undermines the majority upholding principles of integrity and diligence, we must face the fact that we function in an interconnected world where cybercrimes have evolved into a global phenomenon," Tinubu asserted.

President Tinubu acknowledged the global threat of cybercrimes and assured the EFCC of the government's unwavering support in their battle against digital offences.

He pointed out the establishment of a Students Loan Board aimed at financially supporting young Nigerians, discouraging them from engaging in unlawful activities.

"Our message to the youth is clear: the horizon is wide, and opportunities abound across various sectors," President Tinubu declared. He urged the youths to leverage these lawful prospects and contribute to the nation's prosperity.

