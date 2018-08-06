news

The Emir of Daura, Faruq Umar, has lamented the minimal Federal Government presence in the area despite being the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The traditional leader expressed displeasure when he received the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, in his Daura palace on Monday, August 6, 2018.

He urged appointees of President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture by coming to the aid of people of his constituents through developmental projects and farm inputs.

“Buhari by his nature will not influence the siting of any projects in Daura,” the Emir said according to Vanguard.

“But his Ministers who benefitted from his appointment should reciprocate by bringing developmental projects to Daura, his birth place.

“It is a call to duty for the Ministers to make provision in their Ministry’s budget of ensuring that Daura benefitted immensely from Buhari administration.

“If the Ministers failed to site any projects to Daura, they have betrayed the President and people of Daura. Like the Rice production in Kebbi State. Katsina has prospects in rice production and irrigation farming.

“Katsina has dams and irrigation sites like Sabke, Jibia, Zobe, Daberan, Mai Ruwa dams and if utilized and reciprocated has potentials of feeding the state and its neighbours.

“I urge you to go back, look inwards and search for what, how you can assist people of Daura. Daura is faced with absence of projects for its development and its people are hungry and need federal government assistance,” the Emir announced.

The Minister disclosed plans to establish a tomatoes farm and processing plants that with create about six thousand (6,000) jobs for farmers and also stop its importation.

Also responding to the Emir’s request, Ogbeh said the ministry will look into the issue of establishment of a rice mill as well as providing improved seeds to create jobs in Daura emirate.