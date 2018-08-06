Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We’re hungry, Emir of Daura tells Buhari

Buhari We’re hungry, Emir of Daura tells President

The Emir of Daura is not happy with the minimal federal government presence in President Buhari's hometown.

  • Published:
play The Emir of Daura is not happy with the minimal federal government presence in President Buhari's hometown.

The Emir of Daura, Faruq Umar, has lamented the minimal Federal Government presence in the area despite being the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The traditional leader expressed displeasure when he received the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, in his Daura palace on Monday, August 6, 2018.

He urged appointees of President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture by coming to the aid of people of his constituents through developmental projects and farm inputs.

“Buhari by his nature will not influence the siting of any projects in Daura,” the Emir said according to Vanguard.

“But his Ministers who benefitted from his appointment should reciprocate by bringing developmental projects to Daura, his birth place.

“It is a call to duty for the Ministers to make provision in their Ministry’s budget of ensuring that Daura benefitted immensely from Buhari administration.

“If the Ministers failed to site any projects to Daura, they have betrayed the President and people of Daura. Like the Rice production in Kebbi State. Katsina has prospects in rice production and irrigation farming.

“Katsina has dams and irrigation sites like Sabke, Jibia, Zobe, Daberan, Mai Ruwa dams and if utilized and reciprocated has potentials of feeding the state and its neighbours.

“I urge you to go back, look inwards and search for what, how you can assist people of Daura. Daura is faced with absence of projects for its development and its people are hungry and need federal government assistance,” the Emir announced.

ALSO READ: Nobel Laureate blames Buhari for killings in Nigeria

The Minister disclosed plans to establish a tomatoes farm and processing plants that with create about six thousand (6,000) jobs for farmers and also stop its importation.

Also responding to the Emir’s request, Ogbeh said the ministry will look into the issue of establishment of a rice mill as well as providing improved seeds to create jobs in Daura emirate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Godswill Akpabio Senator meets Buhari in London ahead of APC receptionbullet

Related Articles

Fayose Governor speaks on 'going to see Tinubu'
Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister now
Buhari Opposition using fake news to 'de-market' President – Lai Mohammed
Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
PDP Party accuses Presidency of blackmailing NASS
Akpabio Senator meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja
Finance Here are the current Naira exchange rates to major foreign currencies
Dabiri-Erewa 116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon
Finance Nigerian Stock Exchange suspends Mike Adenuga’s Conoil Plc from trading on the stock market
Strategy These are the top 20 fastest-growing skills you need to learn right now

Local

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Buhari’s government is offering Senators $1m (about N370m) each to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.
Saraki, Ekweremadu PDP accuses govt of offering Senators N370m each to impeach principal officers
Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister, kemi Adeosun now
Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister now
NYSC declares 3 day mourning for corps members who drowned in Taraba
Taraba Tragedy NYSC declares 3 day mourning for drowned corps members
Opposition using fake news to de-market Buhari – Lai Mohammed
Buhari Opposition using fake news to 'de-market' President – Lai Mohammed