We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters — Lagos Police

Fayoade spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on the sidelines of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide protest carried out on Tuesday.

He said that the journey was a long distance for protesters trekking, coupled with the hot weather, hence the need for at least water and biscuits, to give the participants strength for a successful protest.

“I provided water and biscuits because I don’t want anyone to collapse on the way. We have to use water to strengthen everybody. That is the least we could do,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that many protesters were rushing for the refreshments being distributed from patrol vehicles by police personnel on the way. Fayoade, who described the protest as peaceful, said no one was arrested for any violations during the protest.

“The protest went on as agreed with the NLC leadership. We promised them protection and we provided such from the beginning to the end.

“The same protection will be provided on Wednesday and I will be part of the operation,” the CP stated.

The police boss said that the command remained committed to the security of lives and properties in Lagos State. He urged the residents to support the police and other security agencies by providing timely information on crimes.