We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters - Lagos Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fayoade added that the journey was a long distance for protesters trekking, with the hot weather, hence the need for water and biscuits, to give strength for a successful protest.

Fayoade spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on the sidelines of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide protest carried out on Tuesday.

He said that the journey was a long distance for protesters trekking, coupled with the hot weather, hence the need for at least water and biscuits, to give the participants strength for a successful protest.

I provided water and biscuits because I don’t want anyone to collapse on the way. We have to use water to strengthen everybody. That is the least we could do,” he said.

NAN reports that many protesters were rushing for the refreshments being distributed from patrol vehicles by police personnel on the way. Fayoade, who described the protest as peaceful, said no one was arrested for any violations during the protest.

“The protest went on as agreed with the NLC leadership. We promised them protection and we provided such from the beginning to the end.

“The same protection will be provided on Wednesday and I will be part of the operation,” the CP stated.

The police boss said that the command remained committed to the security of lives and properties in Lagos State. He urged the residents to support the police and other security agencies by providing timely information on crimes.

NLC had slated protests for Tuesday and Wednesday across the country, over the high cost of living. The body claims that the hardship in the land followed the hike in prices of goods and services consequent upon the removal of fuel subsidy and the free fall of the naira

